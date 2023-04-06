Brazil.- A woman has drawn attention on social networks for selling perfume containing droplets of your sweat.

The influencer claims that her natural body odor “attracts men” and it smells “sexy”, so she decided to create an unusual perfume.

The model Wanessa Moura, developed the fragrance unique in the year 2021, after deciding to create a product to help people looking to have “sexual connections”.

The 29-year-old, who has more than a million followers on Instagramclaims the unusual scent is the perfect tool for anyone looking to attract a man.

Wanessa, from São Paulo, Brazil, said: “I wanted my own fragrancewith notes of my natural scent, which my ex and current boyfriend say is sexy and exciting.”

After discovering the power her scent has over the opposite sexWanessa set out to create a fragrance that other women could wear to “wake up and turn heads.”

Perfume made with sweat / Photo: Via Instagram

For the formula, he added 8 ml of his sweat to each bottle and he hopes it will act as a “natural aphrodisiac” for any woman.

“In addition to the fruity notes of mandarin, bergamot and pink pepper, my perfume has a special, super intimate touch: my sweat.

It’s a mix of passion and mystery.” The beautiful model revealed. Wanessa claims the fragrance is the “ideal scent for dates” because her skin has a naturally “sexy” scent.

He called the perfume “Fresh Goddess” and has since received rave reviews from fans who say it really works.

He added that his followers confirmed that the perfume is “powerful” and that it fulfills what it promises.