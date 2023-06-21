“With the knees already released, I return to go a little further and now free the thighs.” With this clear declaration of intent, the journalist Aleks Cvetkovic begins an article published in the Financial Times in which he analyzes if this will finally be the summer in which men dare with shorts. At least, beyond swimming pools and beaches, places where it is already common to glimpse male thighs in the sun. Despite the fact that season after season designers and fashion firms are in charge of placing the shorts in the men’s wardrobe –this year was not going to be less and the spring-summer 2023 collections accumulate examples of this garment signed by brands such as Hermès, Dior or Thom Browne–, the reality is that they have not finished making the definitive leap on the catwalk to asphalt. A good example is the current week of men’s fashion in Milan, where examples of street style that confirm the shorts as the star garment of the insiders in the world of trends. Are we prepared to welcome them in their version for them once and for all? Will 2023 be the summer in which men finally dare to “free their thighs”? And, above all, is it necessary for it to be so?

“I think there is still a certain fear of putting on this garment,” says Jaime Álvarez, creative director of the firm specializing in updating Mans tailoring. “It all depends on the pattern or fabric used, but I still think we related the shorts with summer activities like going to the beach or the pool and I’m not sure people make them their own for a more formal look or even for evening events”. Álvarez’s skepticism is balanced by the opinion of another national designer, Pablo Erroz. For him, comfort and practicality must prevail and that, with the high summer temperatures in our country, is synonymous with embracing the shorts. “It’s common sense. In addition, we already have all kinds of styles and trends in terms of Bermuda shorts, so everyone has many options to find their style”, argues the Mallorcan.

Those who decide to put an end to the swimming pool reputation of shorts and want to put an end to the rejection that has often caused one of the most reviled items in the men’s wardrobe must be inspired when it comes to wearing them. Celine or Hermès suggest combining them with jackets; Dior prefers them with a checkered print and mixes them with tank tops, shirts and even trench coats; at Etro we see them with Mao collar blouses, at Dries van Noten with shirts of all styles; and at Acne Studios they mix with any garment imaginable. What then is the formula to succeed? “with shirts oversized Oxford type, with semi-transparent and sports sweaters is a good way to enter this world of shorts, but always focused on daytime and informal events”, says the Mans designer. And he adds: “They are also very cool when combined with trench coats, coats that play a game of heights and super interesting capes like those seen at Valentino, Gucci, Saint Laurent or at our own firm, which we have been doing for several seasons”. For Pablo Erroz, the key is to feel comfortable: “I recommend wearing them whenever you feel like it, but with a light linen shirt it’s a safe bet.”

However, there are limits. In the same way that men’s sandals have not yet achieved the approval of the dress code office no matter how high the temperatures recorded by the thermometers may be, to which shorts They still have to earn a place in work environments or on more formal occasions, where long pants are always considered appropriate. “We should still save shorts for lazy summer afternoons. I can’t imagine guys going to the office in shorts. For the hottest seasons, it would be best to change thick fabrics for finer ones such as 100% wool and cotton”, recommends Jaime Álvarez to avoid scorching without the need to show thighs in the workplace. His statement would probably meet with the approval of designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, who stated that “you should never wear shorts in the city under any circumstances. Alone on the tennis court or on the beach.” “I would also leave them for more informal and fun occasions like festivals or summer parties”, Álvarez reiterates.

Despite the advantages of wearing this garment –it stylizes the legs, is comfortable and cool and can even be attractive–, its definitive implementation beyond catwalks and fashion editorials seems that it could be reduced to the aforementioned occasions. However, for designers like the founder and creative director of Australian label Haulier, Jeremy Hershan, the key is to first dare with the shorts in more informal and propitious moments and then surrender to their goodness for good. “Confidence is sexy and shorts are the epitome of that. Try them at home, try them for sports, try them poolside, and for the occasional errand. Before you know it, you will be a convert ”, he sentences in the article of the Financial Times. Perhaps that is the key: try and decide, but always keeping in mind other alternatives such as bermuda shorts below the knee –never pirate pants– or straight-leg chino shorts combined with garments that provide a little more seriousness and avoid the bather look. And above all, remember: bring shortsLike almost everything in life, it is a matter of attitude.