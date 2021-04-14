It is undeniable that the level of testosterone it provides ‘Men in Kilts’ (‘Men in kilts’) could destroy a seismograph, but it is also true that the chemistry that is guessed between Sam heughan Y Graham McTavish, protagonists of the successful ‘Outlander’, is one of the best claims to bring this atypical route through Scotland to a successful conclusion. Structured in six episodes of about 25 minutes in length, the documentary series reveals to the viewer the uses and customs of the natives of the highlands, addressing in each chapter some of their peculiarities, from their rich gastronomy to the spectacular landscapes, passing through sports, music and dances, traditions and superstitions.

Aboard a van, with Sam as driver and Graham as co-pilot, the faces that give life to Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie, respectively, move from east to west and north to south to discover that the country that shows ‘Outlander’ it’s somehow real – time travel cut out, of course – and Scotland today is almost more attractive and exciting. The documentary series, which will premiere its third and fourth chapter this Friday on Movistar +, starts with a chapter dedicated to Scottish gastronomy and although they place the haggis, a tasty sausage of lamb heart, liver and lungs that was traditionally cooked in the animal’s stomach, as the national dish, these cicerones prefer to lock themselves in The Kitchin in Edinburgh, one of the four Michelin-starred restaurants in the country, for meat, an Orkney scallop and a Newhaven lobster. “Our pantry is the envy of the world,” says Tom Kitchin, owner of the dining room. “With that name (‘kitchen’ is kitchen in English), it is difficult that he was a postman,” jokes Sam.

And it is that the whole bet is structured around the sense of humor that often comes out of the couple’s conversations. There are pullitas, jokes about acting job, also about the irrationality of some traditions, a lot of camaraderie and even reality and fiction are mixed, as when, about to reach one of the more than one hundred whiskey-producing distilleries in Scotland – it is the fifth most exported product in the United Kingdom At the rate of forty bottles every second, Graham suggests that Sam really likes feeding birdseed. A moment in which they take the opportunity to put a mince with dozens of sequences from ‘Outlander’ in which Jamie Fraser takes a few drinks.

Three frames from the documentary series.

The presence of the series is a constant in the documentary as it serves not only to give context to what the viewer is going to see, but also to show the important work of documentation on which fiction is based, a tourist claim of undeniable importance. It appears, for example, in the chapter dedicated to Scottish sports when they show shinty, a mixture of hockey and lacrosse, which was played in a game in ‘Outlander’, which precisely pitted the characters of both. Not surprisingly, traditional sports were closely linked to the clans and were a show of strength, courage and bravery by their members. From the hammer throw, to the lifting of stones, going through the throwing of logs or, the more current ones, rugby and golf. By the way, the field of Saint Andrews is very curious, with between 400 and 500 years old. “It is all natural, they made cattle pass through these lands to pave the way,” says Fraser Riddler, caddy master of the field. It goes without saying that Sam and Graham get to bet a swim, in a dive ball, in the Atlantic at the best of all these tests. It’s worth getting to the end and finding out who the loser, if any, is.

With a very careful photography, which does not hesitate to bet on the drone when the beauty of the landscape requires it, ‘Men in Kilts’ is a fresh and irreverent approach to a Scotland not as well known as we think.

‘Men in Kilts’ is available on Movistar + and runs at the rate of two weekly chapters.