From: Moritz Bletzinger

Mike Nussbaum is dead: The US acting icon died of old age at the age of 99 – this photo shows him in the lobby of the Shakespeare Theater in Chicago. © Chris Walker/Imago

He would have been 100 years old next week. Mike Nussbaum died the day before Christmas Eve. He was one of the oldest active actors in the United States.

Chiacgo – Mike Nussbaum played in well-known Hollywood films such as “Field of Dreams”, “Fatal Attraction” and “Things Change”. He has now died at the age of 99. Nussbaum played his best-known role alongside Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the sci-fi comedy “Men in Black”. In it he played the alien Gentle Rosenburg. He also accompanied successful series such as “Frasier”, “X-Files” and “The Equalizer”.

“It was his time”: Daughter announces death of Mike Nussbaum – and reveals cause of death

“It was his time,” his daughter Karen tells TMZ. Her father died on Saturday (December 23), one day before Christmas Eve, at home in his native Chicago. Daughter Karen was at his side.

Last year, Nussbaum was temporarily in a hospice, reports his daughter. The cause of death was old age. The actor would have celebrated his 100th birthday on December 29th.

Acting icon from Chicago: Mike Nussbaum continued to act in plays in old age

Despite his old age, Nussbaum worked on plays in Chicago until the end. As a result, he was considered one of the oldest active actors in the USA – and has long been an icon in his hometown.

