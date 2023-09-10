Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Attacks on participants in CSD parades occur again and again: In Halle, one person was seriously injured by attackers. (Symbolic image) © Focke Strangmann/picture alliance/dpa

Bad scenes after the CSD in Halle: Four men attack participants with punches and kicks. One of the suspects is 16 years old.

Halle – Several participants in the Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Halle were attacked by a group of men after the event. The parade was not without disruption, and the violence escalated afterwards. One of the victims is seriously injured in the hospital, the police said on Sunday.

Attack after CSD in Halle: One person seriously injured – police arrest two suspects

Four attackers attacked four CSD guests on Saturday (September 9th) around 10:40 p.m., first insulting the group and then attacking them with punches and kicks. They seriously injured a 41-year-old person and slightly injured the other three people.

Police were able to catch two of the suspected attackers near the city center and are now investigating the group. The suspects are between 16 and 20 years old.

Attacks on CDS parades: Adapted security concept in Halle apparently successful

Recently there have been repeated attacks at CSD demonstrations. In Saxony-Anhalt a disturber showed the Hitler salute have, in Darmstadt a man threw plates at the participants. In Halle it was the first time that a person was seriously injured.

The organizers and the police had adjusted the security concept again because of the frequent attacks. Nevertheless, the parade was disrupted. However, the police told MDR that the incident was largely peaceful. Which was probably also due to the active intervention of the officials.

Disruptors are said to have placed themselves in the demonstration and filmed CSD participants, but the police were always there quickly to remove them, reports an MDR reporter. The organizer also spoke positively about the cooperation with the police. The portal writes that the disruptors were said to have been right-wing extremists queer.de and relies on statements from participants. (moe)