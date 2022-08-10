





The incidence rates of most types of cancer are higher in men than in women, but the explanation for this is still unclear. A study published last Monday, in the scientific journal Cancer, suggests that the reason would be biological differences between genders, and not behavioral issues, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and diet.

The research was led by American scientist Sarah S. Jackson, from the US National Cancer Institute, and, using data from the NIH-AARP Diet and Health study, collected from 1995 to 2011, differences were evaluated. in the risk of 21 types of cancer among 171,274 men and 122,826 women, aged 50 to 71 years.

+ Anvisa bans the use of the carcinogenic pesticide carbendazim

According to the American website News Medical, during this period, 17,951 new tumors were detected in men and 8,742 in women. Only for thyroid and gallbladder cancer was the incidence lower in men than in women. The risks were 1.3 to 10.8 times greater in the volunteers than in the volunteers in the other tumors.

The highest incidence rates in men were seen for cancer of the esophagus (10.8-fold risk), larynx (3.5-fold), cardia (3.5-fold), and bladder cancer (3.3-fold).

The male population maintained the increased risk of most tumors, even after scientists adjusted for behavioral risk factors and exposures to carcinogenic components. In fact, according to News Medical, differences in risk behaviors and carcinogenic exposures between genders had little influence on the prevalence of tumors in men, ranging from 11% for esophageal cancer to 50% for lung cancer.

The results suggest that biological differences, such as physiological, immunological and genetic, play an important role in the increased susceptibility to cancer in the male population.

“Strategically including gender as a biological variable should be applied across the entire cancer continuum, from risk prediction and primary prevention, screening and secondary prevention of cancer, to treatment and patient management,” say the scientists. in the study, cited by the American website.







