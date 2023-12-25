In Moscow, two men fought in a subway car

In Moscow, two men argued and fought in a subway car. A video of the conflict was published by the Moscow prosecutor's office in Telegram.

Judging by the recording, the fight occurred at least a month ago, since all the passengers were wearing light clothing. The footage shows two Russians arguing about something. During the altercation, one of the men first punches his opponent in the face and then kicks him in the chest, to which he also responds with a blow.

According to the department, the 36-year-old man who started the fight caused bodily harm to the injured 19-year-old metro passenger. A criminal case has been opened regarding beatings. The investigation into the incident is controlled by the Moscow Metro Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier, a 41-year-old man beat up a pensioner in a subway car who tripped over his feet. The incident was caught on video. A third passenger tried to separate the Russians. The victim required medical attention.