The state’s courts have examined several cases related to husbands’ exploitation of their wives’ entry or their unlawful taking of their money, including a case recently filed by a woman accusing her husband of seizing her new vehicle, and demanding that he return nearly 200,000 dirhams, and another claiming that her husband stole 24,000 from her purse. Dirhams during their marriage, received only 13,000, and I took the initiative to sue him for this reason.

A woman also filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband demanding that he pay her 275,000 dirhams, the value of her share in a joint bank account between them, which they opened during their marriage, and the court ruled that she was entitled to do so.

These and other disputes have raised questions about the most appropriate form of financial relations between husbands, and whether the husband has the right to trespass on his wife’s income, or to compel her to contribute from her salary to household expenses, and the extent of women’s willingness to do so.

The responses of a sample of wives whom “Emirates Today” met varied, some of them categorically refused to contribute to any of the household expenses, considering that they save the husband their personal expenses that they take care of from their salaries, and another group of women saw that it is possible to contribute to basic expenses such as children’s education if he is unable The husband about that, and other wives confirmed that the contribution is a duty in light of the existence of a partnership between the two parties and a responsibility that they must bear together. Just as the women’s responses differed, so did the answers of men from the random sample. He will not ask his wife for help, while others report that she is obligated to contribute to the expenses of the house in light of her preoccupation with her family at work, while a third party believes that it is a personal decision of the wife.

The President of the Personal Status Court in Dubai, Judge Khaled Al Hosani, addressed the issue with much clarity, stressing that the man is responsible for spending by virtue of Sharia and law, but this matter must be built on a consensus from the beginning before completing the marriage, and in the interest of the family, noting that with Women going out to work, but taking into account the interest of the family in that.

He revealed that based on the reality of the relevant personal status cases, the differences arising from this issue differ from one case to another. The wife’s income should be based on the values ​​of virtue, affection and satisfaction, not interest or exploitation.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored lawsuits in which the women of their ex-husbands are accused of financially exploiting them during marriage and seizing their money or salaries, in a behavior that represents one of the frequent causes of marital disputes, according to the reality of these cases.

The lawsuits included a case in which a woman demanded from her ex-wife to pay her 350 thousand dirhams with legal interest, after discovering that he withdrew this amount from their joint account without her knowledge, and the court ruled in her favor in the end and decided to pay her an amount of 274 thousand and 669 dirhams, after she proved that he had exploited her physically.

The dispute in another lawsuit reached a more complex accusation, which is that a man seized a sum of money from his wife’s wallet, which is 24,000 dirhams, and returned it only 13,000 dirhams, according to the wife’s statements.

The court gave him the decisive oath, so he swore that he had not seized the amount, or promised to return the remainder of it, and that he did not owe him, so the court decided to reject the case.

In a third lawsuit, the wife indicated that her husband had taken advantage of her by seizing her new vehicle and refusing to return it to her, and demanded him 190,000 dirhams, the value of the amount he owed from the price of the vehicle, but she did not provide sufficient documents to prove the case.

These and other lawsuits raised a question about the boundaries between the wife’s money or income, the husband’s authority over her, or his appropriation of this income or part of it, as well as the extent to which the woman can contribute to the expenses of the house.

The head of the Personal Status Court in Dubai, Judge Khaled Al Hosani, told «Emirates Today» that the material issues are among the important issues that must be resolved from the beginning in order to avoid any future disputes, specifically with regard to the work of women, as the two parties must be in complete agreement with that. .

He added that he personally supports women’s work and applies the experience, in light of their full commitment to their marital and family duties, because this is the first sacred task, as women assume roles inside the home that cannot be played by men or any other party, and there is no doubt that it is illogical for a mother to occupy a job that calls for She traveled two or three months away from her children and husband, stressing that the home is a system based on the duties and rights of each party, and if one of its pillars is disrupted, this system fails.

He stressed that according to Sharia and law, the responsibility of spending rests with the man, but this does not prevent the wife from contributing to the expenses of the house at reasonable rates if she agrees to that, noting that the relationship between the two parties should be based on the noble verse “and do not forget the credit between you” and not on interest or exploitation. .

He stressed the need for men to understand well that the principle is that they bear the financial responsibility of the house, and that the wife’s contribution cannot in any way mean that he seizes her money and uses it in his own business such as trade or others on the basis of “stewardship”.

He explained that the woman, by virtue of ten, knows well if the man is mean or generous, there is a husband – unfortunately – the more mean the woman gives him, and there is a different model, he considers that any dirham his wife spends at home is a cuff on his neck. He pointed out that on the other hand, due to his experience in this field, there is a woman who, if she goes out to work and begins to be financially independent, turns against her husband and her home and considers them a marginal job, stressing that a woman’s success in her work and her failure in her home is called “failed success” because the primary role entrusted to her is to build A successful, stable family will serve as the pillar of their tent.

Al Hosani said, “It is necessary to have an understanding and a space of cordiality and justice with regard to material duties. In the end, the house is a partnership between two parties, one of whom should not exploit the other in any way.

In addition, the responses of working women about their position on contributing to the expenses of the house, or helping the husband to meet the needs of the family, varied and were divided into three main answers. From my salary.” It is enough that I take responsibility for myself, and do not ask him to spend on my basic needs such as clothes or other belongings, unless he brings me something as a gift.

She added that the contribution to the expenses of the house will push the husband to dependence, and he may get used to it, noting that he is ultimately responsible for spending, and between us there is almost a tacit agreement on that before marriage, noting that she considers that her material relations with her husband are the best that they can be, and between them space of understanding.

While “Fatima.M” stated: “I can contribute to the basic needs only if my husband is unable to fulfill them all, such as educating the children,” but not otherwise, attributing this to the fact that she is keen to enroll her children in the best schools, and there is no doubt that this It may represent a burden on the husband, so she does not find anything wrong with that, because her work and the work of her husband in the end is for the benefit of their children.

Iman A. differed with them, saying: “I will share equally with him the expenses of the house, because it is a joint responsibility, and my going to work necessitates that.” whose husband is keen to share her with her, so it is not fair for her to refuse to contribute to the expenses of the house, as these are the simplest rules of equality that a working woman must abide by.

Men’s opinions varied as well, so Saeed Ali is certain that he does not extend his hand to a single dirham of his wife’s money, although she sometimes tries to take the initiative to pay when they go out together or during their travels, indicating that she is allowed to do so within narrow limits until she feels the value of what she earns, but in reality He sometimes borrows from his friends and does not turn to them for money.

For his part, Amr said. M» He bears the expenses of the house as much as he can, but there is a space of friendliness and joint responsibility with his wife, who takes the initiative to fill the shortfall if necessary, or at least fulfill the subsidiary obligations towards the children, indicating that reality dictates the wife’s work at the present time, and her contribution at the time It is necessary to cover the expenses of the house, but the husband should not take advantage of this, at least for his self-esteem. Bassam Ali disagreed with the previous two groups, pointing out that the woman’s descent into work requires her to give up roles that will necessarily impose additional expenses, such as having a nanny for children, or buying food from abroad at a greater rate, so it is natural for her to contribute to the expenses of the house, and this does not prejudice the value of the man. In the end, it is a joint responsibility that must be borne by both parties.

Partnership between foreign spouses.. Sensitivity among Arabs

The Director of the Personal Status Department in the Personal Status Court in Dubai, Hamad Muhammad Al-Janahi, said that it is necessary to discuss this matter with a degree of transparency according to the reality monitored by the court, noting that Sharia is clear about the inadmissibility of the husband taking his wife’s salary, unless he decides to participate willingly. Pointing out that the wife has the right to go to court if her husband does not support her, but the husband cannot come for the same reason, even if his wife works and he is not.

He added that from the beginning there should be a clear agreement in this regard, not postponing it until after marriage, it is illogical for a man to come to court after 10 years accusing his wife of negligence in his right and the affairs of his children, because she is busy at work, and they must agree on managing the house order together.

He pointed out that foreign communities may be more understanding in this regard, as the spouses share the full financial responsibility, whether the rent of the house, or the expenses of children and other material responsibilities, so their differences are less severe upon separation, because they are real partners from the beginning, and neither of them gives up on Duty after their divorce. He added that foreigners deal with some objectivity, so if a man borrows money from his wife, she lurks in his debt, and returns it without sensitivities or feelings of humiliation, while the matter is different with Arab nationalities, as he is more sensitive and sometimes reaches the courts.

■ According to Sharia and law… the responsibility of spending on the man does not prevent the wife from contributing to it if she agrees to do so.

■ Men seize the salaries and incomes of their wives under the pretext of guardianship, and others consider any dirham a wife spends as a bond on their necks.

■ Women disagree about their responsibility to contribute, and men forbid the wife’s money from themselves.