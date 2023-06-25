Despite inequality, female participation in the labor market grew from 44.3% to 44.9% in the analyzed period

according to research Always (Cadastro Central de Empresas), in 2021, men had an average salary 16.3% higher than women and were the majority among those employed by companies. The data were released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on Wednesday (June 21, 2023).

The study shows that in the period men received, on average, BRL 3,484.24, while women, BRL 2,995.07. The average salary paid by companies dropped in 2021, from R$ 3,353.07 to R$ 3,266.53.

Despite the inequality, the survey also signaled that female participation in the labor market has grown again, after having retreated in 2020, the 1st year of the covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, the presence of women at work increased from 44.3% to 44.9%. Men held 55.1% of jobs in companies in the same period.

The historical series, which began in 2009, shows a gradual increase in female participation among company employees. In the 1st year of the survey, women occupied 41.9% of vacancies, three percentage points less.

In 2021, the number of companies and organizations accounted for by the study grew by 5.8% in the country, reaching 5.7 million, and the number of partners and owners increased by 5.1%, totaling 7.7 million. The total number of people employed by these organizations reached 47.6 million, increasing 4.9% compared to 2020.

With information from Agência Brasil