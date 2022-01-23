Maria Sharapova’s second life is always dedicated to sport. The 34-year-old former Russian tennis player retired in February 2020 and hasn’t stopped training since. At the gym, on the beach, at the sea: every moment is good to keep fit. She plays sports, she is an entrepreneur ( Sugarpova is his candy company) and plans for the future. In these last hours, he is on pole for the role of supercoach for Jannik Sinner, his great friend. Will he return to the field next to the blue talent in the future? In the meantime… Here is his whole world.