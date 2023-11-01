Men die 4.5 years earlier – wearing mustaches in “Movember” is supposed to change that

Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

Men are reluctant to take precautions, and this is reflected in their life expectancy. An initiative wants to change that – with mustaches.

Frankfurt – Hardly anyone really likes going to the doctor. Men in particular often only go when they are already suffering from symptoms. However, optimal treatment options exist for most diseases if they are detected early. Probably one of the reasons why men are more likely to be affected by diseases such as cancer. In general, men die around 4.5 years earlier than women, as the Movember initiative reports.

Preventive examinations are attended by women almost four times as often as by men. (Symbolic image) © Imago/Montage

This is also noticeable in Germany. One Analysis of the Barmer health insurance company showed that only twelve percent of men received an early detection test for prostate cancer in 2019. In the same year, almost four times as many women had screening tests for breast or cervical cancer – so the problem is more likely to be male. But how can it be changed? According to the initiators of “Movember” with mustaches.

Men die earlier: The mustache is intended to draw attention to men’s health in November

“The mustache is our symbol of better men’s health. “It also attracts attention and stimulates important conversations,” it says website. Participants grow a beard in November. If you would like to exchange ideas with other men or encourage each other, you can also register on the site.

According to the initiators, “Movember” has been involved in over 1,000 projects since it was founded in 2003 to draw attention to the issue of men’s health. The goal is to reduce the number of men who die prematurely by a quarter by 2023. Still is too Cancer a common illness among men, although there are now even Alternatives to radical surgery.