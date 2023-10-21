Lilia Lemoine, candidate for national representative for La Libertad Avanza, proposed a “renunciation of paternity” bill which generated great controversy.

“It is not fair that a man has to take care of a child he did not want to have,” said one of the advisors of the candidate for the presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei.

“Since women have the privilege of being able to kill their children and renounce being mothers, then why do men by law have to support a child? Because they were told they were taking the pill?” Lemoine questioned during an interview. on the Neura streaming channel.

“Because there are many women who take advantage of it to hook a guy,” continued the advisor close to Milei.

Under this argument, Lemoine anticipated that if she were elected as a national representative for the province of Buenos Aires will propose a bill that offers men the possibility of renouncing paternity.

And in relation to the initiative, he specified: “When the woman finds out that she is pregnant, she has 15 days to notify the father and he can decide if he is going to take care of the child or not.”

Lemoine defended his project by ensuring that many men are deceived during the sexual act under the lie that their partners are taking some method of contraception.

In Argentina, abortion became legal in 2020, which has led those who do not support this decision to criticize that women can choose motherhood, but maintain the legal obligation for men.

Is it feasible for it to become law?

This idea violates several rights protected by the Convention on the Rights of the Child. It violates the principle of equality and non-discrimination based on gender. He ignores the idea of ​​shared parenting in the Civil and Commercial Code of Argentina, as if the mother were the only one responsible.

These are some of the legal reasons indicated by specialists consulted by LA NACION who They agreed on the unconstitutionality of Lemoine’s announced “renunciation of paternity” bill.

Furthermore, what he proposes is, in fact, a reality that already affects Argentina. In the third quarter of 2022 there were more than 1,600,000 women in charge of households with children without the presence of a spouse, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, Indec.

Women puncture the linings to hook men, he says 🤦🏻‍♀️

Men, love each other. Don’t vote for this nonsense. https://t.co/tdnpIyYCyg — Gabriela Cerruti (@gabicerru) October 17, 2023

Her position was so controversial that even the La Libertad Avanza movement distanced itself from the candidate.

“We liberals are not a pack. In fact, we liberals would even tell you that we pride ourselves on our differences. Besides, it is not something that is on the agenda,” said Milei himself in an interview with A24.

This project is, for now, just a campaign proposal by Lilia Lemoine, who promises to promote it if she is elected as a representative.

THE NATION (GDA)

TIME

