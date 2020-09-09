Makeup is generally considered to be the work of girls. But this is not true. These days many boys are trying their hand at makeup. Although the makeup of boys is not like that of girls. But boys also use many types of beauty products to look beautiful.

Actually, with the changing times, the trend of makeup in boys too has increased. Apart from different types of perfumes, now boys are also using makeup accessories. If you are male and want to try beauty product on your face, do not be shy. We are telling you some tips related to makeup.

Facial Cleansing



It is necessary to clean the face before applying makeup. Clean your face with an herbal cleanser. After this, massage in circular motion on the face with exfoliating scrub. This will remove dead skin cells from your face and open the pores. After this, apply toner on your face with cotton. Due to this, the pH level of the skin remains.

Moisturizer

Now apply a mild moisturizer like coconut milk on your face and neck. This hydrates the skin and makes it ready for makeup. If you have dry skin, apply an oil-based moisturizer. People with oily skin should use a water-based moisturizer.

Concealer



Now apply concealer on your face. If you are thinking that concealers can only engage girls, then you are wrong. It is also part of the makeup of boys. Concealer hides dark spots and pimples. You should use concealer to match your skin tone. Blend it well with a blender sponge by applying concealer under the eye and on the nose.



The foundation

Get a liquid foundation that matches your skin tone. Apply it on your face with a brush. You can use a blender sponge to blend it. It unifies the look of the entire face.

Loose powder



Now set your makeup with loose powder. Wherever you have applied concealer on the face, apply loose powder with a brush. This helps set your makeup.

Eyebrows and lips

Set your eyebrows with the eyebrows pencil. After this, apply a lip balm of good quality on your lips. This will make your lips look soft.

This is the best and very easy makeup tips for men. This not only improves the look of the face but also gives a different confidence in your personality.