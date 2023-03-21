Sexologist Luchkina: stress and fear lead to the syndrome of expecting sexual failure

Stress, self-doubt and a number of other reasons can provoke a syndrome of anxious expectation of sexual failure in a man. The main of them, the sexologist-psychologist Rossiyana Luchkina, named in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to Luchkina, Sexual Failure Anxiety Syndrome (STOSN) is a common erectile dysfunction that leads to fear of intimacy. A man suffering from STOS is overcome by obsessive thoughts that he will not be able to have a normal sexual intercourse. They distract him from love games, involvement in which helps high-quality arousal. As a result, the very sexual failure that the man was so afraid of occurs, and the obsessive fears of a new possible breakdown only intensify, the psychologist added.

As the main reasons for the development of the syndrome of anxious expectation of sexual failure, the specialist named a bad experience once happened, neurosis, depression, anxiety before intimacy with a new partner. A temporary weakening of potency caused by alcohol consumption or physical and emotional overstrain can also lead to the development of STOS. Sometimes it is caused by a man’s underestimation of his sexual functions.

Strongly affect a man's self-confidence and reproaches and insults during sex from a woman. Therefore, in case of failure in bed, it is important for both partners to maintain equanimity. If too much attention is not drawn to the situation, the next contact will end happily. Otherwise, it may happen that after this failure a fear will form in a man, and its manifestations will only intensify before intimacy. Russian Luchkinasexologist-psychologist

To cope with the syndrome of anxious expectation of sexual failure, Luchkina recommended contacting a specialist in sexual behavior. It will also help to restore trusting relationships between sexual partners and reduce the level of psycho-emotional stress and physical congestion.

Earlier, urologist-andrologist Stanislav Yudovsky named five habits leading to the early development of impotence. According to him, erectile dysfunction is provoked by such factors as alcohol abuse, smoking, lack of physical activity, excess weight, drug use, psychoactive and other drugs.