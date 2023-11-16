It is not strange to see posters with messages like All you need is coffee in hospitality establishments that are supposed to be modern or cozy and the cup and the foam of the coffee is an element as present in the influencer videos as the falling of the eyes or the refrain of “you have asked me a lot”. In our country, according to the figures, these messages fit with our lifestyle, since the latest report on Coffee Consumption Habits in Spain (prepared by the Cafe & Té chain) indicates that 63% of Spaniards over 15 years of age drink at least one coffee a day, while those who drink more coffee consume an average of 3.6 coffees a day during the week.

In a society that has made caffeine its oxygen, it is curious to see how those who advertise coffee are always the most manly and desired men in the pop universe. The last to do so is David Beckham, who has taken over from George Clooney as the image of Nespresso. Although coffee was once seen as an eminently masculine drink, the moment he crossed the threshold of the home to enter the kitchen, he lost that testosterone-filled exclusivity that previously characterized him. As Julie Kjendal Reitz explains in A shot of masculinityWithin coffee, espresso (black machine coffee, short and intense) is the one that has kept its manhood intact. A shot of black coffee is, if we look at the commonplace, a man’s thing.

A newspaper and a coffee: who knows why, it is an image more associated with men. Bernard Annebicque (Sygma via Getty Images)

“History has shown that the home is the center of female control. Men must travel outside that domain to achieve control. He third place offers that control, the classic example being the tavern. The drinks that accompany this third place are intrinsically masculine. Furthermore, if modern culture holds that strong drinks are for strong bodies, the association between espresso and men is understandable. Just as a shot of liquor is concentrated alcohol, espresso is concentrated coffee and provides a poisoning accelerated caffeine. While coffee evolved beyond its masculine origins, the espresso shot has retained its masculinity by virtually avoiding entry into the home,” he writes. If we review the most legendary coffee addicts, names such as Bach, Beethoven, Voltaire, Roosevelt or Kierkegard emerge. More contemporaries: David Lynch or Stieg Larsson (for some, his excessive consumption could have been one of the causes of the heart attack that killed him at a very young age). Women? Apparently, none of them drank coffee.

coffee buds

Already in the seventies Vincent Marotta, creator of Mr. Coffee, made sure the cafe maintained its manly character by making Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio its ambassador, right around the same decade that middle-class women were entering the workforce. It is curious, however, that in the advertisement the athlete was not in the kitchen, since then it was a too feminized place. A popular YouTube video that has accumulated more than 1.4 million views compiles several scenes from coffee advertisements from the 1950s and 1960s in which a husband behaves like a dick to his wife, blaming her for not making coffee. It’s good and often comparing it unfavorably to the one at the bar.

Unfortunately the image was not exclusive to advertisements: American women (and men, if they ever tried) were incapable of making coffee that did not taste bitter, so the arrival of the drip coffee maker was celebrated by them and helped in a certain way to get men into domestic work. The arrival of Mr. Coffee (a male name and a male ambassador), as Rebecca K. Shrum explains in Selling Mr Coffeecaused millions of Americans to replace electric coffee makers with drip-and-filter coffee makers and associated, for the first time, men with an appliance.

Until today. Nowadays, they are the ones who boast of being caffeine lovers and knowledgeable experts on the subject. That is why not only Nespresso has trusted the most emblematic movie stars: De’Longhi features Brad Pitt as brand ambassador. In fact, all he asked for in exchange for making a cameo in Deadpool 2 It was a coffee. “They told me all they wanted was a coffee, and I was forced to ask, ‘Do you mean a coffee franchise or a cup of coffee?’ It turned out that it was just a cup of coffee, which was actually a way of telling us that he was going to do it for free,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight Ryan Rynolds on how he got Pitt to be in the film.

In Spain, another close heartthrob thanks to the television screen, Jaime Cantizano, was for years the image of another brand of coffee capsules. And how can we forget that in the nineties the bullfighter Jesulín de Ubrique sang the goodness of Cola Cao to women (literally, to women) from an advertising campaign that today still causes astonishment on YouTube: “I have been taking it since I was a child and it gives me strength and vitality to fight bullfighting…”.

“We are talking about an issue closely intertwined with gender: coffee is bitter, like men, who are also supposed to be manly and strong, while women are supposed to be sweet. Women are very sexualized and can sell almost any product, but even less is done with men. You are looking for a product that exalts the masculine, what better than combining a strong coffee with a beau? The intense flavor and strong aroma of coffee are positive adjectives that are associated with masculinity. If that gallant is capable of making good coffee, he has even more qualities to be supposedly desirable by women,” explains psychologist and sexologist Mariona Gabarra ICON. “In this case, the profiles they choose are of attractive famous men who are also well liked, so they do not generate insecurity for anyone. This is how everyone is happy,” comments Mònica Escudero, a journalist specialized in gastronomy, editor and coordinator at The Foodie.

An advertising image from the 1930s. It seems that the man is not happy with the coffee they have made for him. University of Southern Californi (Corbis via Getty Images)

Even in matters of high caffeine, inequalities are not present. Sabine Parrish, an expert in the ethnographic study of coffee consumption habits in São Paulo, explains that customers clearly feel more comfortable in coffee shops when a man operates the coffee machine. “It’s basically the same mentality that relates boys and cars. Children play with machines and are better at anything technological. This idea is very ingrained, and we are socialized to think about who we expect to be technologically competent… And they are not women.” By the way, in the 2023 World Barista Champion contest, all six finalists have been men. In its 23-year history, only two women have won.

coffee is sexy

Be that as it may, and as long as we don’t change it, coffee is manly. According to the character Lorelai Gilmore, from the series Gilmore Girls (where instead of wines and beers, caffeine prevailed), also sexy. “If it were physically possible to make love with a hot drink, I would definitely choose coffee,” she said. “A good coffee is knowing how to appreciate pleasure and that is always sexy. Being interested in how to enjoy it is giving importance to one of our closest pleasures,” says Borja Roselló Sala, owner of Dalton Cafe. “Improving your daily coffee is changing your life, and a cup of coffee in your hand is the healthiest and the ultimate legal pleasure,” he adds.

A study launched by the University of Texas indicated that men who drink between two or three cups of coffee a day have fewer problems with erectile dysfunction, since according to the data, men who consumed between 85 and 170 milligrams of coffee in the analysis caffeine per day were 42% less likely to suffer from it. That is to say: coffee and the coffee ceremony have not only been associated with a sexy and manly image, but also with properties that, according to the appropriate study, make caffeine the new Viagra. This is not exactly the case, but studies linking caffeine with benefits for sexual potency have been published in various media. It is, perhaps, a gap for the heartthrob’s image to explode definitively. Although, if we look at the campaigns that have featured a textbook fucker advertising coffee since the seventies, perhaps this was no secret to those in the know. In that Jesulín advertisement, the bullfighter exclaimed: “It gives me strength to fight… and for whatever it takes.” He cuts to the admiring laughter of a group of women.

