While it is true that social networks and messaging apps have many advantages, at the same time there are those who become obsessed with them and end up destroying relationships for that very reason. As happened to a woman who, After agreeing to date a man, he blocked her because it took her a while to reply to a message.

Despite the fact that instant messaging applications are designed for that, that is, to communicate in real time, people cannot be glued to their smartphones all day and, therefore, answer messages quickly.

Under this framework, the story of a woman who revealed how a man who was interested in her blocked her after she did not answer a message quickly has become a trend on the internet.

It was through the social network TikTok that a netizen posted a video in which she revealed the reason why a man she had agreed to go out with to get to know each other better blocked her.

According to the testimony of the netizen in the viral clip, after agreeing to go out with a man she met through the Hinge dating appthe prospect blocked her because at one point she could not be answering her messages quickly.

“Apparently the guy texted me like twice while I was on the subway. I did not receive them. He texted me at 5:47pm saying, ‘Great, ok, I just need to stop by my gym and drop off my bag.’ I didn’t answer because he was on the subway. I did not receive it, ”he said after revealing that they had arranged to see each other in Leicester Square.

It was around 6 in the afternoon with 9 minutes left when the woman received another message from the man where he implied that she had stood him up. It was so that when she arrived at the agreed place, she wrote to him for WhatsApp to let him know and that was when he realized that he had blocked it, well His photo did not appear and his messages did not reach him either.

“So my first thought was like, ‘Oh my gosh! This man has blocked me,” he stated.

After noticing the block, the tiktoker wrote to the man via Hinge, after which she received a response from the app Goalwhere the photo of the individual appeared again, who denied having blocked it on WhatsApp.

“After that, I was like: ‘What a loser!’ And he was 36 years old, ”she emphasized in the video that already has more than 4 million views.