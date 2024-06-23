They were there to meet a third person and finalize the transaction when they were surprised by the criminals

A pair of robbers captured 2 men on Saturday (June 15, 2024) in broad daylight in Vila Formosa, an upscale neighborhood in the east of São Paulo. The incident occurred during a meeting between the victims to finalize the purchase of a vehicle, according to the State Public Security Secretariat.

According to the report, the victims, aged 42 and 49, were there to meet a third person and finalize the transaction when they were surprised by the criminals. The robbers, after surrendering the men, stole their cell phones and other personal belongings and fled.

After the incident, one of the victims identified suspicious bank transactions in his account, indicating possible improper transactions by criminals.

Watch:

Robbery in broad daylight in Tatuapé, 10am on a Saturday.

We are not safe at any time of the day. pic.twitter.com/tl4RTNZKD2 — Pedro S. Novaes (@PSnovaes) June 22, 2024

To investigate the case, expert examinations were requested and the formal record of the occurrence was made on the 30th DP (Tatuapé Police District).

In a statement, the 30th DP reported that the authorities responsible for the investigation are taking steps to investigate the details of the crime and identify the suspects involved in the robbery.

At the beginning of the month, a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) major was shot in the neck in Vila Olímpia, another upper-class São Paulo neighborhood, during an attempted robbery.