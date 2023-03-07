It seems that the knight has decided to try again with Roberta Di Padua

After the death of Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi returned to work. In fact, a new episode of was recorded yesterday Men and women and, according to what has been revealed, it seems that Richard Guarnieri decided to try again with Roberta Di Padua. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Riccardo Guarnieri and Roberta Di Padua Have they started dating again? This is what transpired in the last recording of Men and women which was held yesterday. According to what Lorenzo Pugnaloni revealed on his Instagram page, it seems that Maria De Filippi, before starting the episode, broadcast a video.

The gossip expert has revealed that in the video in question it is possible to observe the Apulian knight and the lady chatting normally. The twist, however, comes when the footage stops. Indeed, on this occasion, Richard Guarnieri he revealed that he still feels something towards Roberta.

But that’s not all. Furthermore, Ida Platano’s ex partner added that because of what he feels towards the lady he is also willing to try again. Roberta Di Padua did not like Riccardo Guarnieri’s words at all, and she rejected all her advances.

Men and women: Riccardo Guarnieri ready to try again with Roberta Di Padua, she argues with Nicole

According to what Lorenzo Pugnaloni revealed on his Instagram page, Roberta Di Padua was the undisputed protagonist of the last recording of Men and women. It seems that the lady has expressed a certain interest in Andrea, who however goes out with Nicole.

For this reason Roberta Di Padua and Nicole became the protagonists of a heated quarrel which was later extinguished by the landlady. Maria DeFilippi in fact, she was forced to restore the situation and restore order to the studio.