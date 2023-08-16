Over the last the name of Ida Platano returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the former lady of Men and women he could return to Maria De Filippi’s program as a columnist. Let’s find out together all the details of this much-talked about affair in these hours.

Ida Platano new columnist of Men and women? Over the last few hours, the news that the former lady could become the new one has become increasingly insistent pundit in the program alongside Tina Cipollari, Gianni Sperti and Tinì.

The rumor in question was launched by the ‘Blasting News’ portal but has not yet been confirmed or denied. According to rumors, it seems that Maria DeFilippi contacted the former lady to offer her the role of commentator on the program. Even if the gossip is becoming more and more insistent, some report that in reality the news is one fake news.

We just have to wait for the next ones to find out if Ida Platano will really be the new columnist of Men and women. Meanwhile, the former lady is in Puglia together with her boyfriend Alessandro Vicinanza with whom she ended up at the center of a controversy. Let’s find out together what it is.

Men and women, Ida and Alessadro launched a dig at Riccardo Guarnieri? The indiscretion

In the last few hours, the social gesture of which has not gone unnoticed Ida and Alexander they became protagonists. In detail, the couple would have thrown a dig at Riccardo Guarnieri.

In fact, the couple posted a video on their Instagram page in which they framed the town of Riccardo Guarnieri, Stay. It goes without saying that the social gesture of the former protagonists of Men and women has been criticized by many web users. At the moment Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza have decided to remain silent and not to respond to the criticisms of the gesture in which they have become protagonists.