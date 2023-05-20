Four possible names of the new tronisti of Men and Women appear on the web

Despite the 2023 season of “Men and women” has been over for a few weeks, some rumors have already emerged on the web regarding the new tronistas that we will see on the small screen starting from September 2023. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Men and women It is one of Television programs most loved and followed in the world of Italian television. The 2023 season was full of emotions and twists. In fact, viewers had the opportunity to see several being born couples. Among the latter we find Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli, Lavinia Mauro and Alessio Corvino, Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Alberto Mancini. Instead, as regards Luca Daffrè and Alessandra Fumagalli, theirs love story it has already come to an end.

However, many people are already wondering who will be next tronisti of the new season of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Alessio Campoli, Alice Barisciani, Cristian di Carlo and Andrea Fenoglio could ascend the throne of Men and women starting from September 2023.

With regard to Alessio Campoliit is the former suitor of Lavinia Mauro who preferred Alessio Corvino instead. Alice Barisciani she is the former suitor of Federico Nicotera who has made his choice fall on Carola Carpanelli. Alice had already received one job offer by Maria De Filippi but it seems that now the presenter has another role in mind for her.

We are currently unaware of the veracity of that news as neither the authors of the program nor Maria De Filippi have released any statements. In light of this, we just have to wait a few he confirms to find out who will be the tronisti della season 2023/2024 Of Men and women.