Who really is Marco Viola, knight of Men and Women? Here is the program he took part in several years ago

Men and women this year it is capturing the attention of millions of viewers especially due to the dynamics created within the Over Throne. Many protagonists have been holding the spotlight in recent months due to their characters but above all due to the heated discussions at the center of the study.

Among these in particular there is without a shadow of a doubt Marco Viola which, on several occasions, gave rise to a real back-and-forth against Roberta Di Padua. The knight of the male parterre, however, is certainly not a new face on the small screen but where have we already seen him? Let’s find out together!

Men and Women, who Marco Viola really is: A face already known on the small screen

During the episodes, the ladies made fun of the knight for his somewhat “strange” walk which, in reality, hides a real problem. The latter explains it in the Men and Women magazine: “My way of walking, which I understand is a little unusual, is la consequence of an accident I had it while water skiing where I broke my femur.”

“I was 20 years old at the time, I went through a little odyssey because unfortunately I risked an embolism. That’s why I had to keep my leg still for a month. A sedentary lifestyle has significantly reduced the muscle tone of the leg. Fortunately, under medical advice, I did sports which led me to have the demeanor of a mannequin” says Marco.

The latter, however, is certainly not a new face on the small screen and it was the viewers themselves who discovered it. In fact, the latter has already participated in an important Canale 5 program, we are talking about Tu si Que Vales.

In fact, way back in 2018, Marco Viola participated in Maria De Filippi’s program as a competitor. Within the show the latter showed all his talent by playing a part and requesting the help of Belen Rodriguez.