According to the latest rumors, even the last tronista of Men and Women has made his choice. In fact, recently the choice of Roberta Giusti was recorded and apparently immediately after Maria De Filippi has already decided who will be the new tronista.

The choice from Roberta Giusti, the last tronista of the initial squad of this year. Apparently the girl surprised everyone by choosing Samuele Carniani.

After the choice of the tronista, according to indiscretions Maria De Filippi has decided to propose to the non-choice Luca Salatino to get on throne. The presenter in this way managed to score another master stroke.

But what will it have replied the former suitor of Giusti?

Luca Salatino new tronista?

Roberta Giusti after three months on the dating show of Maria De Filippi decided to go out together with Samuele Carniani. The choice of the tronista surprised everyone, in fact many were convinced that in the end, despite the misunderstandings, Giusti would have chosen Luca Salatino.

Read also: Men and Women: who is the new tronista Massimiliano? Age and profession

Apparently, however, Roberta has decided to start one love story out of the program with Samuel which has always shown her more stability And calm.

After the choice of Giusti apparently Maria De Filippi has decided to propose a Luca Salatino to get on throne from Men and women and work alongside Matteo Ranieri. According to rumors, the boy decided to accept the presenter’s proposal.

We do not yet know when Roberta’s choice will be transmitted, and consequently also Maria’s proposal to Luca. What currently seems certain is that the boy has decided to get back in the game and live this new experience without precluding anything.

And what do you think, are you happy to see Luca Salatino sitting on the throne from Men and women?