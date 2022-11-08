New rumors emerge on the web about who will be the new tronista for Men and Women

Without a shadow of a doubt Men and women is one of the most loved and respected television programs in the world of Italian television. Following the abandonment of the throne by Federica Aversano, a name appears on the web on who could be the new tronista. Let’s find out who it is in detail.

During the episode of Men and women recorded on November 4, 2022, Federica Aversano he decided to leave the throne. According to what she claims, the former competitor, she would not have been able to coincide her life as a mother with that of a tronista in the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. Moreover, not having found love within two months, the girl preferred to go home to her baby Luciano.

Now many are the viewers of the program led by Maria De Filippi who wonder who will be the next tronista. According to some rumors that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, to ascend the throne of Men and women it could be Monica Cudia.

The direct interested party is the former suitor of Federico Dainese. The latter should replace the place by Federica Aversano who has decided to retire. Sebbena Monica Cudia stayed for about a month in the studio of Men and women it didn’t take long to attract theAttention of the Italian public.

We are currently not aware of the veracity of this news. In fact, no denial or confirmation has yet arrived either from the direct interested party or from the production. Anyway, in the past few weeks they have come several appeals to the presenter with the aim of promoting her as a new tronista. The program editor will accept this request? We just have to find out!