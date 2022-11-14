Everyone in the studio was shocked when Michela confessed her age. Here is the secret of her youth.

The new lady of the throne over who showed up in the studio to woo the 92-year-old left everyone speechless Alessandro Rausaflagship rider of the program Men and women.

Michela, from Milan, shocked everyone in the studio when she revealed her age: 80. The woman shows much less, at least 60, if not even 55.

Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari they could not believe their eyes and in fact they asked the woman what the secret of her beauty was. “I’ve never taken medicine in my life “ – answered Mrs. Michela.

His secret apparently lies in family genetics as he confessed that in the family there are numerous cases of people over a hundred years old who enjoy excellent health.

The Lady Michela revealed some anecdotes about his life. “Doctors also study me because they can’t understand why. I have many relatives over a hundred years old, we have a particular DNA. We are all so in the family. In fact, doctors study us. And I’ve never taken medicine in my life. I don’t drink coffee. I drink tea or barley coffee. I eat everything, chocolate and pastries. I also work out in the gym “ – the story of his secret.

As for the love life that pushed her to get involved a Men and women, Michela is divorced and comes from a history that lasted 33 years. Despite her youth, the age that separates her from her knight Alessandro is still 12 years old. But she reiterated that it is not a problem and she intends to know him better because she considers him an extremely correct, polite and refined person: “You are a real gentleman” – he told him and Alessandro appreciated it very much.

We will see in the next episodes if there will be news on this couple and especially if Mrs. Michela will reveal other secrets of its beauty.