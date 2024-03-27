Men and Women, Brando and the choice between Raffaella and Beatriz

At “Men and Women” Brando chose between Raffaella and Beatriz. In the Tuesday 26 March episode of the program Maria De Filippi aired on Channel 5 the fateful decision arrived: the two girls entered the studio, the presenter broadcast the videos of the external events made by them, then, Brando invited Gianni Sperti to dance together to Annalisa's “Sincerely”. to temper the atmosphere and Raffaella-Beatriz also lend themselves to the game. Then comes the moment of choice. “It was a long journey, at times tiring but at the same time beautiful, instinctive – says Brando to Beatriz -. You are the first one I noticed, the first one I wanted to take outdoors. During our acquaintance, there were many misunderstandings of character , we also had several bad moments. That complicity, then, never returned. But I love you and you were fundamental to me. You are much better than what you brought out here. You are beautiful and I hope you manage to find a person as you described me. You are not my choice.”

The girl, disappointed, leaves the studio thanking Maria De Filippi. Brando calls Raffaella to tell her that she is her choice: “It was a strange journey. I gave myself a chance and I liked your character. You were an integral part of my improvement. We discovered each other more and more and let ourselves go more and more. Our understanding grew more and more, even during arguments. You are not my rational choice, you are my choice made from the heart”, concluded the boy before the long-awaited kiss.

Who is Raffaella Scuotto, suitor of Men and Women

Raffaella Scuotto is 25 years old, Neapolitan and lives with her family in Quarto (in the province of Naples). With her also the kitten named Leo (like her zodiac sign). He works for a well-known underwear and lingerie brand. In the past she was a visual merchandiser, shop assistant and on-board stewardess. The dream in the drawer? Open a nursery for children or work in the world of children's fashion or in the healthcare sector for babies. Four tattoos: a moon and a flower on the chest, a writing on the neck and one on the thigh. Favorite dishes: pasta and chickpeas. In loveexplained that they had a relationship that lasted almost a year and ended in February 2023. On social media he has a private Instagram profile that aims to have almost 200 thousand followers (he has 187 thousand) and a TikTok one (51.1K)