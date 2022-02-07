Gloria Nicoletti is the lady of men and women who has captured the attention of many viewers. Let’s find out who he is and all the curiosities about his private life

Men and women who is Gloria Nicoletti who in recent months has decided to get involved in Maria De Filippi’s program? The lady is a new entry of the Throne Over who immediately captured the interest of viewers and some knights of the male parterre.

His direct and at times pungent character emerged during his acquaintance with Armando Incarnato, finished within a few weeks. The lady of Men and Women after the end of her relationship with the Neapolitan knight had undertaken the acquaintance with Mirko with whom she has a great mental head and with whom she felt at ease.

Gloria Nicoletti has captured the interest and curiosity of viewers but who is really the lady of the Over Throne? Let’s get to know her better and find out some details of her private life!

Men and women who is Gloria Nicoletti lady of the Throne Over

The lady of the female parterre lives in Rome and is about forty years old and has joined the program of Maria De Filippi for just under a year. Thanks to her character and her sincere and direct way of doing things, Gloria immediately captured the attention of several knights but without being able to find true love.

Nicoletti to make himself better known has also released a small interview in the magazine of Men and women explaining his desire to fall in love. The lady is not interested in the classic love at first sight but rather intends to build a solid relationship that can last over the years.

When he was only twenty Gloria fell madly in love of a person much older than him with whom she married and her first child was born. After the separation from her first husband, the lady was no longer able to find love and now, a Men and women hopes to make his biggest dream come true.