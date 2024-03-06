Many wonder what work Alessio Pili Star of Men and Women does. Let's find out together what his passions are, his private life and also something about his professional life.

What work does Alessio Pili Stella dothe protagonist of Maria De Filippi's dating show, Men and women? Many were wondering. Let's find out a little about his life, his passions and also what he does professionally: he is undoubtedly one of the key characters of this edition of the television show. And he is also very followed on social media.

Certainly in the current season of television program Men and Women, he is one of the undisputed protagonists. Already starting from the month of September he put himself at the center of attention, demonstrating that he was interested in Claudia and Barbara.

In the end, Alessio Pili Stella decided to continue along the path of the Mediaset dating show together with Claudia Lenti. The knight had previously had affairs with Barbara De Santi and Cristina Tenuta. It seems, however, that there is something more with Claudia.

The Throne Over it provided great emotions, surprises and twists, thanks also to its protagonists. Like the 45-year-old knight, who was born in Rome and lives in Turin, where he finished his studies. He has a degree in law and legal sciences and also studied in Barcelona.

Many Alessio's hobby, which he shares, together with his personal photos, on his Instagram profile, followed by thousands of followers. He loves music very much and has been playing the piano since he was 16 years old. What does he do professionally?

Alessio Pili Stella works in the world of sport

The Knight 45 year old of the Over Throne of Men and Women works as a sports agent. He has followed and is following several footballers and is very focused on their work. So much so that he has never been married and has never had children.

Alessio, however, hopes to one day become a father and get married, provided he finds a woman with whom to share the rest of his life. He is not looking for adventures, but for something stable.