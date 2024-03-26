There is absolutely no shortage of twists in Men and Women, the latest concern Ida Platano's throne: what happened

Maria De Filippi's dating show has accustomed us to twists and turns. Nothing is ever as it seems Men and women and when everything seems to be going well, something comes along to bring about a quick change of the cards on the table. What's happening on the throne of Ida Platano? What happened in the last few episodes and what the previews of the program tell us leaves everyone stunned.

It all started from one social history published by Ida Platano. The former lady of the parterre is the undisputed protagonist of this season of Men and women which is about to end. He shares it with the newcomer Daniele Paudice.

Ida has decided to deepen her acquaintance with two suitors, Mario Cusitore and Pierpaolo Siano. However, the lady of the over throne would have many doubts about Mario. According to her, he isn't really interested, but he would fake everything. Even if the audience is sure that she will choose him in the end.

If the audience of men and women he is divided and doesn't know who he will choose in the end, there are also those who are convinced that Ida Platano could leave the program without making any choice. A hypothesis that is gaining ground at the moment.

Even because Ida Platano on Instagram posted a video from many years ago. A video in which she runs to hug Maria De Filippi, after returning to the studio. Her cryptic words are a real twist for fans of the dating show.

Will Ida Platano's oversized throne end with the choice of a suitor or without?

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude to Maria. Your help was invaluable at all times. I love you with all my heart“. This is the message that Ida sent to Maria De Filippi and the entire editorial staff of Men and women.

Many users have read between the lines that the lady of the over throne is ready to abandon her role. With a choice or without any choice, as is increasingly rumored. It would be a really nice twist for the Mediaset dating show.