Very active on social media, since last year Veronica Ursida, former lady of Men and women, is no longer moth on TV. Why? After the end of your relationship with Giovanni Longobardi, known in Maria De Filippi’s program, do you no longer want to fall in love? Meanwhile on the web there is a rumor about his next role in the program …

How much truth is there in the rumor that circulates on the web about Veronica Ursida, former dame of Men and women? The girl, who left the show last year with Giovanni Longobardi, she lived with him a summer of love and passion, but in the end the two went away and said goodbye. The way also decidedly stormy.

Veronica Ursida back to Men and women?

Veronica has let some time pass, waiting for hers heart returned to be free and ready to fall in love again. when this happened, he contacted the editorial staff of the program again Maria De Filippi to be able to re-enter the game, but in the end it was never made to re-enter. The woman also explained, in an interview with Più donna, that she had insisted a lot to be able to return to the studio, also given the heavy accusations that had been made but nothing at all. Here’s what he said specifically:

“I don’t know if Maria said no and if so, I don’t know why. I asked to come back. I told the editorial staff that when I wanted to put it back into play, when my heart was available, I would let them know… Then I became more insistent when I heard accusations were made against me. In life I always say never say never “.

The throne ready for Veronica Ursida?

But that’s not the point. What interests us now not only so much the controversies or the digs between Veronica and the editorial staff or her detractors, as the rumor, we said, that she is circulating on social networks. It would seem that the editorial staff of men and women have contacted her to return in the program. But it does not invest in checkers, but rather in tronista. Will it really be like that? Or will it be the umpteenth boutade of the web?

It is difficult to take off the label of ex dame but I don’t mind, I was a dame of the show so for me it is not a label.

But they are also something else. And this would interest me to show. Maybe to Big Brother. I would let them out everything Veronica has inside. My madness, versatility, empathy with people, fragility, even my happiness. Big Brother has always been my dream even when casting for non-famous people, starting from the time of Pietro Tarricone. Virtually always ”, he declared