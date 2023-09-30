Over the last few hours the name of Veronica Ursida has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? A selfie shared on her Instagram page put the former lady of Men and women at the center of quite a few criticisms. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

In recent days Veronica Ursida told her followers that she had suffered a intervention, but following what was revealed she was inundated with criticism. These were the words that the former lady of Men and women he addressed to his followers:

Good morning everyone, thank you so much for your messages.

And, continuing, Veronica Ursida revealed:

I’m a little sore, still hurts. For 21 days I will be like this if everything goes well, but we will make it. So, thank you so much and you want to know what I did. We basically removed a neoformation from the metacarpal trapezium of the right hand. I won’t deny that this new formation had me in a rush a few months ago. then I met Professor Thomas, to whom I entrusted myself blindly and who operated on me. He cured me considerably, because at the beginning they used some terms that were not less than positive.

In addition, the former lady of Men and Women explained that:

Basically, after having had the MRI, which was already bad, they left me waiting for a couple of hours. Then they made me do the ultrasound again and then this doctor comes out and tells me “It’s probably a tumor”. When he told me like that he shocked me, not for anything but you know that with my mom we are going through a bit of a particular time. So I didn’t take it very well, but when I went to Professor Tomas he told me “Don’t worry because this is a benign formation, which we have to remove because it’s under your tendon and therefore it hurts you anyway, it grows and so on” . And now we have removed it, luckily everything was fine. Obviously we also sent it for analysis to have more certainties. Yesterday they put stitches in me, I had to be almost completely sedated because I couldn’t stay calm with only local anesthesia. I asked for them to sedate me, to stun me a little. They took me out yesterday afternoon and now my hand, my big thumb has become thick, swollen and painful.

Finally, Veronica Ursida wanted to send a message to the haters: