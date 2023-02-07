All who follow Men and women they will remember without a doubt Verónica Ursida. The former lady of the throne over has been the protagonist of Maria De Filippi’s program for a long time and, after her participation in the broadcast, her life has changed completely. Perhaps not everyone knows that today Veronica has become a commentator on the programme It’s not the Arena by Massimo Giletti.

In an interview with the newspaper ‘Donnaspia’, Veronica Ursida revealed how she became pundit Of It’s not the Arena, the program by Massimo Giletti which is broadcast on La7. His words did not go unnoticed and attracted everyone’s attention.

This is what was declared by the former lady of the throne over di Men and women:

It all started because I had been contacted by some Only Fan agents repeatedly. There was one thing they offered me. To have a profile with them and also meetings outside the platform. I had completely snubbed them, I hadn’t accepted and I didn’t care. But they were looking for me repeatedly and I wanted to understand why. So I contacted the editorial staff of It’s not the arena. They were the ones who helped me understand what these people were really proposing to me. Even paid private meetings.

And, continuing, the former lady revealed:

Unthinkable, but my relationship with broadcasting began from that moment. I think I have conquered both Giletti and the editorial staff. They are all really delicious, every time they call me for the various episodes there is a wonderful atmosphere. Maybe you’ll like how I present myself in front of the cameras, how I speak, my thoughts. I am very spontaneous, I am not a moralist and I say exactly what I think. What pundits should do.

Veronica Ursida and the revelation on Men and women: the words of the former lady

The interview of the former lady then continued with some statements made regarding Maria De Filippi’s program. These were the words of Verónica Ursida about: