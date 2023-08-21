These are the words of the former lady: “I feel faint and I want to vomit”

Verónica Ursidaformer lady of Men and women, became the protagonist of a shocking story that is making the rounds on the web in these hours. Through her Instagram page, the former lady revealed that she was attacked at the Milan station. Let’s go in order and find out what happened in detail.

I feel faint and feel like throwing up! I just prevented a violence or I don’t know what else with 3 immigrants here in the Milan gate E station! I swear in the midst of a thousand people waiting for the train no one noticed anything! Perhaps the longest seconds of my life. Now I’m on the train, but I swear I’m still shaking like a leaf! I’ll tell you later, because believe me, I have no voice right now for all of this.

But that’s not all. Once she arrives at her destination, the former protagonist of Men and women recounted in detail the attack suffered at the central station of Milan. These were his words:

Honestly, I’m still shaking and disgusted. I couldn’t wait to come here to the hotel to take a shower as I felt the dirt on me. I am shocked for so many reasons. I get off from Italo to go and catch the connection and I go to gate E and I notice three non-EU citizens who looked at me and said things. I see they are approaching and I take my suitcase and go to a bar for 10 minutes.

