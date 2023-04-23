These are the words of the former lady on the two commentators: “They destroy anyone”

Over the past few hours the name of Verónica Ursida returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The former lady of Men and women she let herself go into a long outburst in which the harsh attack aimed at the two commentators on the program, namely Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti, certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Veronica Ursida vs Armando Incarnato, Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti. As already anticipated, the former lady of Maria De Filippi’s program strongly criticized the behavior of the knight and the two commentators. Regarding Armando Incarnato, Veronica Ursida expressed herself in this way:

He’s in there to waste time, he doesn’t give a damn about finding a woman. Maybe because there is someone outside? Any situation?

After the words spent against the knight, the former lady lashed out strongly against Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti.

In detail, Veronica Ursida accused the two commentators Of Men and women to destroy anyone who decides to join the program. These were his words about it:

Gianni and Tina destroy anyone, but Armando can do anything. Resign yourselves because he is and will stay there.

At the moment, those directly involved have decided to remain silent and not to respond to the words of Verónica Ursida.

Recall that these days Armando Incarnato is constantly under accusation after the revelation of Aurora Tropea about an alleged audition that the knight would have supported to enter the house of Big Brother VIP. On that occasion Armando Incarnato threatened to abandon the broadcast if there was no clarity regarding the rumors about him.