Over the past few hours Verónica Rimondiformer tronista of Men and women, has become the protagonist of an announcement that is making the pages of the main gossip newspapers chat. Through an Instagram Story, Veronica announced the end of the love story with Matteo Farnea. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Veronica Rimondi and Matteo Farnea they are no longer a couple. The news was made public by the former tronista of Men and women via an announcement made on his Instagram page. In detail, Veronica revealed that she was left by Matteo for no reason.

The announcement of the former tronista begins like this:

So, first of all I start by saying good morning, with a smile, and then I start talking to you about something that I never expected to have to say in my life. One, for the thing itself, that I didn’t expect could happen; two, for talking about it just like that, directly and freely, even more so on social media. I perfectly understand that it is a couple born within a television program, I perfectly understand all of you’s desire to know, however I find myself really forced at this point to talk about it and clarify once and for all what happened because your curiosity makes me bad for the whole situation that I have experienced and that I am experiencing. So all this curiosity got to a point where I said “enough”, that’s enough, I’ll clarify it so I’m no longer sent an exaggerated amount of messages every day.

To then continue:

So, I clarify once and for all that Matteo and I are no longer together. It’s not at all something I expected. It’s not something I wanted at all. Above all, it’s not something I know the reasons for. So I can’t even give you explanations because in reality I can’t even give them to myself. Obviously, as a thinking person and as a woman, I make some arguments. I do one plus one, put a few dots together and let’s say that I can reach conclusions….

Finally, concluding, the former protagonist Of Men and women revealed that: