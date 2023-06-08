All who follow Men and women they will remember without a doubt Verónica Burchielli, a former suitor then invited by Maria De Filippi to begin her adventure in the program as a tronista. Over the last few hours Veronica is making a lot of talk about herself. The reason? The former tronista, after a year of absence on social media, is back with a completely different look.

After about a year of absence from social media, Veronica Burchielli is back and everyone couldn’t help but notice her great change. The decision to take a break from social networks has made all his followers worry and the ‘VIP’ portal had declared:

Veronica Burchielli has taken a break from Instagram and I think also from public life in general, following several self-esteem issues. In recent months she had gained several kilos and on her web they had begun to offend her, pointing out the extra kilos. Her body shaming and cyberbullying definitely made her feel bad and she decided to take a break. She did just that well!

In these days Verónica Burchielli she returned to social media and through an Instagram Story shared on her Instagram page she revealed that she was fine and feeling good about herself. In this regard, these were her words: