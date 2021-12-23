Alessandro Verdolini was recently interviewed by MondoTv24; the former suitor of Andrea Nicole talked about his path in the dating show and the possibility of ascending the throne of Men and Women. But what will he have told? Let’s find out together.

Alessandro Verdolini was one of the suitors of Andrea Nicole; the tronista has decided to continue her path in dating show only with him and with Ciprian. In the end, however, Andrea Nicole chose Ciprian Aftim, the two surprised everyone by revealing that they had spent the night together.

Alexander particularly remained disappointed from the behavior of the tronista and in a recent interview he told all of his bitterness. But let’s see in detail what the former suitor said.

Alessandro Verdolini the path to Men and Women

In his interview Verdolini revealed that he has always seen one preference by Andrea Nicole against Ciprian, but despite this he still wanted to woo her tronista:

“I’ve always seen a certain preference for Ciprian, I’ve always said it. Going forward, the path went slowly and then started again, and that’s what prompted me to try. For my part there was interest. There were times when I was really sure he chose him, others I said I don’t know. I put my feelings on the line and carried them to the end “.

The former suitor also recalled the day he found out that Ciprian And Andrea Nicole they spent the night together:

“That day when I walked into the studio there was no one and I had intuition. My thought was this, however, I did not think secretly, I thought that the editorial staff had been warned. I don’t feel like saying if they did well or did it wrong. Of course I was at that moment inca *** to“.

In the end, Verdolini, revealed if he could ever get on the throne from Men and women: “I would accept the throne if it were offered to me and maybe it could be the right time “. And what do you think of the words of Alessandro Verdolini?