Vanessa Spoto, former suitor of Men and Women, throws arrows at Eugenia Rigotti? Massimiliano Mollicone’s girlfriend talked about her journey into the dating show and spared no poisons against her rival. Let’s see what he said.

Vanessa Spoto, current girlfriend offormer tronista Maximilian Mollicone wanted point out the relations with his “rival” Eugenia Rigotti. And he revealed, in an interview, that he didn’t never felt in competition with her.

Men and women, Mollicone between Spoto and Rigotti

Right from the start, just on the throne, Massimiliano Mollicone it was right away attracted from the two girls: Vanessa Spoto and Eugenia Rigotti, and began the journey with both. A path, sometimes with obstacles, that of the 21-year-old model, who then decided to leave the dating of Maria De Filippi together with the Tuscan suitor.

Men and Women, Massimiliano and Vanessa together

Eventually, the young Roman he decided to exit the program with the Tuscan suitor. And today, Maximilian and Vanessa I’m very happy together, and demonstrating that their love is going well, the many shots and post that the couple publishes. They said they had only a bad discussion because of a sentence said by the former tronista. Moment passed then great.

Men and Women, Vanessa: dig at Eugenia

In an interview, Vanessa told her path within Men and Women, and revealed that he did not have toThere is no doubt about the choice that the tronista would have made. In short, she was sure that she would be the choice of the young Roman. And it was poisonous against his “rival” Eugenia:

“I’ve never felt the competition like she did“.

As if to say, it hasn’t never considered Rigotti an opponent. He only asserted that theonly doubt he had it on his person: “I didn’t like me in any way “.

Men and women, Rigotti: ‘I’ve always been myself “

L’former suitor by Massimiliano Mollicone, as explained by Blastingnews, in an interview he had words of appreciation for the program of Maria De Filippi. Eugenia Rigotti he thundered, claiming he didn’t have never immediately pressures from the editorial staff and to be pure offense to the question alone. The former suitor has in fact underlined:

“Men and Women piloted? No. It makes me nervous even just being asked ”.

Not only. There 21 years old in her thirties also stated that the dating show of feelings is perfect for who look for a soul mate. A beautiful experience, as explained by the young woman during which she applied one only rule: “I’ve always been myself”.