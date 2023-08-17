The news was made public by the ‘Blasting News’ portal: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the name of Tina Cipollati returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the historic columnist of Men and women is preparing to lead a program of his own. Let’s find out all the details of the rumor together.

Tina Cipollari ready to lead a new program? In the last few hours the rumor about the history of Men and women it went viral and is making the rounds on the web. The news was made public by the ‘Blasting News’ portal, according to which Tina could take part in the conduction of a program that will be broadcast on La5.

This is what ‘Blasting News’ revealed about the professional future of Tina Cipollati:

The historic columnist of Men and womenin the next 2023/2024 television season, could be busy not only with the afternoon talk show created and hosted by Maria De Filippi, but also with a new program.

At the moment it is a rumor, as the news it has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the historic columnist of Men and women will be exposed on this much-talked-about affair.

Men and womenTina Cipollari ended up in Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s sights?

In recent weeks, the weekly ‘Nuovo’ made public a news story on Tina Cipollari who went around the web. According to what was revealed by the magazine, it seems that a Pier Silvio Berlusconi did not like some small theaters carried out by the columnist of Men and women in this last season.

Despite the rumors circulating, a few days ago the columnist confirmed his presence in the plan in the next season, denying all those rumors that they saw her out of Maria De Filippi’s broadcast.