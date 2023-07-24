The columnist commented on the rumors that see her out of Men and Women in the next season: her words

Tina Cipollati is undoubtedly one of the historical faces of Men and women. Over the years, the columnist, with his sympathy, frankness and sincerity, has won the hearts of the faithful viewers of the program. Over the last few hours, the name of Tina Cipollari has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers following the rumors that she is out of Men and women in the next edition.

On the occasion of a guest at the Pride Village in Padua, Tina Cipollati has decided to break the silence regarding the rumors that have been circulating about him in recent days. For some, in fact, the well-known commentator will not be present in the studies of Men and women in the next season.

As the rumors persisted, Tina felt compelled to intervene denying all the rumors that have been circulating about him in recent weeks. These were the words of the columnist regarding this much-talked-about affair:

Will I leave the broadcast? Absolutely not. There will certainly be rumors, but I have not received any warning. I think I’m still there.

This is what was revealed by Kiko Nalli’s ex-wife on the occasion of the host at the Pride Village in Naples. So, all fans of Tina Cipollari and Men and women can breathe a sigh of relief. The columnist will certainly be present in the next season of the program where she will comment on the various dynamics together with her lifelong friend Gianni Sperti and Tinì Cansino.

Recall that the recordings of the next season of Men and women will begin in just over a month and that the episodes will be broadcast on Canale 5 from September. We will certainly see some good ones again this year.