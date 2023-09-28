The commentator’s gesture is causing a lot of discussion: what happened in detail

The last episode of Men and women aired on Canale5 it was quite eventful and is causing a lot of chatter. Due to the acquaintance between Gemma Galgani and the knight Maurizio, Tina Cipollari decided to subject the historic lady of the program to a pregnancy test. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Chaos in the studio Men and women. As already mentioned, the last episode aired is causing a lot of chatter due to the gesture of Tina Cipollari towards Gemma Galgani. The commentator made the lady do a pregnancy test right in the study of the program.

It all started when Gemma Galgani flew to Cagliari together with the knight Maurice, with whom he recently started dating. At the study center the couple talked about the weekend they spent together, revealing that there wasn’t even a kiss between them.

Needless to say, Gemma’s words made Tina Cipollari highly suspicious and she turned to the historian lady with these words:

You did something, you’re pregnant, it shows on your face. If you have a clear conscience, you submit to this.

And that’s when Tina pulled out a pregnancy test leaving everyone present in the studio speechless, including Maria De Filippi herself.

Due to the insistence of the commentator, Gemma Galgani decided to undergo the test. Tina later showed the cameras the result; these were her words:

Gemma is pregnant.

Back in the studio, the commentator turned to the knight Maurice these words:

In three days she managed to make Gemma a mother.

An ironic sketch that entertained not only those present in the studio but also all the viewers at home.