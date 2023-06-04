It seems that the columnist of Men and Women risks paying a very high fine: here are the details

Men and women is without a doubt one of the most popular programs on the Italian small screen. In view of the summer season, Maria De Filippi’s program has closed its doors to return to keep the Italians company in September. In this edition, the heated clashes that saw the protagonists certainly did not go unnoticed Tina Cipollati and Elio Servo.

Over the last few hours the name of the columnist of Men and women has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that Tina Cipollari would risk big after the heated discussions with Aelius Servant in the studies of the program of Maria DeFilippi. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Tina Cipollari and Elio Servo became the protagonists of heated quarrels. The columnist of Men and women and the knight have clashed several times and at every occasion le quarrels between the two they took on ever more heated tones. According to rumors, it seems that the entrepreneur has decided to make one lawsuit against Tina Cipollari. But not only.

The latest rumors that have been circulating in the last few hours regarding this much-talked-about affair state that Tina Cipollari, because of this affair, could be called upon to pay a very high fine. The news was made public by ‘Anticipations TV’. According to the portal, in fact, following the lawsuit by Elio Servo against Tina Cipollari, the columnist could find himself paying a hefty fine to say the least.

It must be said that at the moment it is only a rumor which has not yet found a confirmation or a denial. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if further backgrounds about it will emerge Tina Cipollari and Elio Servo.