What happened to men and women in the studio that made Tina Copollari break out? Who made her lose her temper again? The usual Gemma Galgani? No, it’s her other “enemy”, BiagioDi Maro, whom she just can’t stand for his way of dealing with women. And in Monday’s episode the columnist certainly did not send them to him to say …

It was a shot of fire that of Men and womenand aired on Monday 4 October 2021. During the program of Maria De Filippi have been one clash between the historical columnist Tina Cipollari and one of the most talked about knights of the throne over: Biagio Di Maro.

There is not much sympathy between the two and the vamp of the Canale 5 dating show never misses an opportunity to lash out at him. Which is not particularly difficult, given the attitude of the latter towards the women he frequents.

Men and women, Biagio still disappoints Sara

After the end of dating (for the second time) Con Sara Zilli, because while he was secretly going out with her he was trying to see another lady from the show, Biagio he went out with Rosi, a beautiful lady new entry of the show.

Zilli decided to liquidate her frequentation with the knight, whom she herself had tried again after the first stormy farewell between them, wanted by the man who was not satisfied after the first intimate meeting with the lady, according to her not passionate enough for his tastes,

Men and women: Tina bursts out against Biagio

Seeing him sitting in the center of the studio again, Tina went on a rampage. Her ways of doing things, her way of speaking, her way of approaching women, her attitude towards the Ladies are particularly unwelcome to her. If Sara dismissed Biagio, eager to go out with Rosi, with a simple “no comment”, while feeling a very important feeling for him, Tina blurted out, taking the defense of Zilli:

"You are following a script. I'm sure he told Rosi the same things you said to Sara. You must be ashamed, you have to enter this studio with a mask ".

So, turning to Zilli, he warned her: