Over the past few hours Tina Cipollati has returned to be talked about. The columnist of Men and women she let herself go into a long outburst in which her words against Giorgio Manetti did not go unnoticed after the statements made to ‘Tag24’. Let’s find out together what the columnist’s words were.

In recent weeks, the name of Tina Cipollari is occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The numerous rumors regarding her non-presence at Men and women in the next season and the words that George Manetti he spent against him sent the columnist into a rage. For this reason Tina Cipollari has decided to break the silence and indulge in a long outburst where her words have not gone unnoticed.

These were the words with which the columnist of Men and women broke the silence about the rumors that have been circulating about him in recent weeks:

Good morning everyone. Tired and bored for a few months of reading everywhere ‘Tina too trash’, ‘Pier Silvio chases Tina’, ‘Tina out of Men and Women’, ‘Mediaset decides to cut Maria De Filippi’s columnist’.

And, continuing, Tina Cipollati he continued his speech with these words:

I wanted to reassure and respond to all those people who fill their mouths and have written about me things that never happened, about layoffs or reprimands that never happened, who unfortunately for them will find me sitting in my usual place again this year. And I will tell you more. So much so that they exasperated me reading all this fake news that I will be more charged and pungent than past editions. Woe to anyone who speaks, especially inappropriately. Happy summer to all, and a warm greeting to Pier Silvio.

But that's not all. Tina Cipollari has also decided to respond to the words that George Manetti spoke to him in an interview with 'Tag24'.