In reality the tronista we want to talk about today is a girl who stood out during the last thrones of the famous show Maria De Filippi. In fact, we are talking about the young woman Lavinia Mauro, which he had chosen Alessio Corvino as a life partner at the end of his journey in 2023.

The couple has had to face many obstacles in the last period, as for many their story was interrupted a few months after their union. Lavinia, however, denied everything, declaring that she and Alessio saw each other very little due to different work commitments. Even today, however, they are a happy, peaceful and in love couple.

But what happened to the beautiful Lavinia? For some time now the girl has appeared sporadically on social media and this has given rise to quite a few doubts in his followers. Precisely for this reason the girl decided to take matters into her own hands and have her say about what happened.

Lavinia he then decided to make some fuss about Instagram precisely to explain to all those who follow her what was happening in this particular moment of her life. The girl recently graduated in Political Sciencebut in reality she didn't enjoy the moment due to other problems that suddenly arose. Good morning people, today I give you a different good morning but everything went well. I underwent a delicate operation, I'll tell you more later. It's been a stressful few weeks but the worst is over. I am fine. The recovery will be slow due to the points but I will come back more energized than before.

We don't know which one intervention the girl had to undergo it, but given the recovery period it was no walk in the park. We can't help but wish her one full recovery and hope that the ex tronista get back in shape soon.