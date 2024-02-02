Who actually is Sergio, Ida Platano's new suitor on Men and Women? Here is revealed his work and its origins

TO Men and women It has been going down for several weeks now Sergio Berni, determined to win the heart of Ida Platano throughout his Throne. Arriving like a bolt from the blue, he immediately changed the path of the lady who seems to have eyes only for him.

In fact, the previews of the Canale 5 program confirm how the tronista definitively eliminated Mario after yet another report, continuing her acquaintance with Sergio himself.

Despite being one of the latest arrivals, the suitor immediately captured Platano's interest through his ways of doing things, his reasoning and his beauty. Recently however, what everyone is wondering is who Sergio really is but above all what work he does.

To reveal whether we really hide, I ask, her hair tied back and her tattoos is the “TvBlog” portal which has finally brought to light some aspects of her private life. Here are the details.

Men and womenthe truth about Sergio, Ida Platano's suitor: here's what he does for a living

Sergio Berni dropped in December on Men and Women, he is 38 years old and originally from Civitavecchia, in the province of Rome. The latter carries out the safety work within the workplace but is also an industrial engineer.

According to what was reported in “TvBlog”, in the past Ida's suitor had also been a professional rugby player. Furthermore, although he already explained it during his presentation, Sergio is father of a little girl named Elodie Sole to whom she had also dedicated several posts on her Instagram profile.

From the first moment, the latter had managed to gain the attention of Ida who, over the course of the external sessions, had found herself increasingly close and similar to him. Now that Mario has been eliminated, Sergio could therefore get even closer to the tronista ready for a possible future choice.