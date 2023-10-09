A social detail would confirm the end of the relationship between Gemma Galgani and Maurizio: here’s what happened in the last few days

Once again, Men and women they are filling the pages with gossip, but this time the cause is not the uneducated tones of the commentators. After the return of Barbara De Santi and other well-known faces of the program, it seems that something else could soon shake up the audience.

Gemma Galgani, who has now become the mascot of the Canale 5 program, had shown a particular interest in a knight since the first episodes. We are talking about Maurizio Laudicinowith whom he had begun an acquaintance.

But unexpectedly, it seems that their relationship has already come to an end. In fact, through previews of the program, it has transpired that despite their many meetings, between the lady and the knight there is no never even a kiss.

Men and Women, the story between Gemma and Maurizio is at an end: The social detail leaves no doubt

Precisely, relying on the previews that were leaked last night, it seems that something unexpected is about to happen within the Canale 5 program. In fact, it seems that the relationship between Gemma Galgani and Maurizio Laudicino has already ended.

Gemma had shown a strong interest right from the first dates of the new dating season. But what surprised many is that, despite the many trips to see each other, nothing ever happened between the two.

In fact, from what has transpired, it seems that not even a kiss ever took place between the lady and the knight. This strange fact was excused by the two, saying that their involvement was mostly mental.

But the knight seems to always be careful not to kiss her, and Gemma Galgani he never showed any kind of annoyance regarding Maurizio’s behavior until yesterday afternoon’s recording.

Apparently, Maurice he decided to back out after Gemma started moaning. While we await updates on this episode, the Knight’s brother thought of offering a pearl.

In fact, Maurizio would have liked a comment under a post that concerned him, and which spoke of his behavior. This confirmed that the thesis supported by lovers of the program has foundations. The man never intended to start a relationship with the lady.