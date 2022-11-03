It seems that the columnist has made an important decision regarding his presence at Men and Women

Over the last few hours the name of Tina Cipollari it is returning to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what emerged on the web, in fact, it seems that the columnist of Men and women has made an important decision regarding its presence on the program. Let’s find out what is happening together.

Tina Cipollari will no longer be present at Men and women? According to the latest news, it seems that the columnist of the program is ready to leave the studio due to a discussion created with the tronista Federica Aversano. All those who follow Men and women they know that there has always been bad blood between Tina and Federica.

According to the latest rumors, it seems that in the last recording the two women had a heated discussion that led Tina to take an important decision about its presence in the program. To launch the scoop is Lorenzo Pugnaloni who made the revelation shock on Tina Cipollari with these words:

Tina, after discussing with Federica, stated that from now on she will no longer be present during the path of the tronista and that every time Federica is at the study center, she will go out.

Therefore, according to what was leaked from the web, it seems that the columnist, every time we talk about Federica’s throne, will leave the studio.

Men and womenthis is what Tina Cipollari did before becoming a commentator on the program

Before achieving success and popularity with Men and womenTina Cipollari lived in Viterbo and took care of accounting in a transport company. Subsequently, the columnist decided to leave this job to devote himself exclusively to the entertainment world.

Regarding i earnings, on the other hand, it transpires on the web that Cipollari’s cachet amounts to 1000-2000 euros per registration. Tina Cipollari is the mother of three children with her ex-husband Kiko Nalli: Matias, Francesco and Gianluca.