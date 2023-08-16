It seems that the former suitor has courted a former lady of Men and Women

Andrew Foriglio he made himself known to the small screen audience through his participation in Men and women. Over the last few hours, the name of Nicole Santinelli’s ex suitor has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a gesture that has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

In the last few hours, Deianira Marzano has received a report on her former protagonist on her Instagram page Men and women which is making the rounds on the web. According to what was revealed by an anonymous source, it seems that Andrea Foriglio would have courted a former lady of Men and women which however it is not Roberta Di Padua.

According to what was revealed by the anonymous source it would be Pamela Barretta. These were the words of the report:

Deia today at Lido Belvedere in Porto Cesareo there was Andrea, the non-chosen.

And continuing, the anonymous source revealed that:

He shamelessly flirted with Pamela Barretta all the time and she ducked away. Question to your friend Amedeo Venza, he was there too. I couldn’t take pictures because I was on the deck next to them.

But that’s not all. It seems that during the day of August 15th Andrea Foriglio and Nicole Santinelli met in the same place and everyone could not help but notice their presence.

At the moment it is an indiscretion since the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the former suitor of Men and women Andrew Foriglio will break the silence about this much-talked-about affair.