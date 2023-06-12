Strange rumors are circulating about the former knight: here are all the details

These days the news of the separation between is very interesting Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani. A few days ago the former lady of Men and women announced on his Instagram page the end of the marriage with the former knight, leaving all his followers speechless. A few days after the news, incredible background on Isabella’s ex-husband emerged. Let’s find out all the details of this much talked about story together.

The gossip about the end of the marriage between the two former protagonists of Men and women Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani. On June 6, the former lady made public the news of the end of the love story with the former knight. These were her words in this regard:

On June 6th I legally separated, when it’s too good to be true…it’s not true.

Following the announcement made by Isabella Ricci, a sensational background emerged on Fabio Mantovani. In detail, some gossip portals have revealed that:

Fabio is not really wealthy as he led to believe at the time of his participation in the Maria De Filippi show. In this regard, therefore, there are those who hypothesize that the knight may substantially have teased Isabella, deluding her about her standard of living. There are even those who argue that Fabio may have “deceived” her ex-partner, aiming to “exploit” her for economic interests.

Needless to say the gossip in question have attracted everyone’s attention. Obviously it is important to underline that at the moment these are rumors that have not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news regarding this much-talked about affair and if Isabella and Fabio they will break the silence about this gossip.