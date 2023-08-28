According to some, the new tronista may have been kicked out of the broadcast

Men and women has reopened its doors. In fact, Thursday 24 August saw the start of the first recording of the program which should be broadcast again on Canale 5 starting next 11 September. Ample space has been given to some protagonists of the latest edition of Temptation Islandas well as the new tronisti Cristian, Manuela and Brando. Over the last few days, the latter has ended up at the center of some controversy.

The news according to which Brando, one of the tronisti of the new season of Men and womenis fiancé. It all started with an anonymous report made to gossip expert Deianira Marzano:

This one was engaged until yesterday to Alice; they put stories together and everything. I’m shocked. But she actually tagged him and he didn’t, maybe she couldn’t let it be known that she was still dating.

There have been many who have insinuated that the new tronista of Men and women is engaged to a girl named Alice.

Men and women, Brando kicked out of the program? The indiscretion

But that’s not all. To the rumors about an alleged engagement of the new tronista of Men and women others have been added. In the last few hours, rumors have begun to circulate that the young man would have been done out from the program produced and conducted by Maria De Filippi. Once again the indiscretion starts from the social profile of Deianira Marzano:

It seems that Brando, after various reports, hasn’t even reached the reopening of the schools… There are rumors that he has been torpedoed, oh well, we’ll see soon.

At the moment we are not given to know if the rumors that are circulating about the new one tronista whether or not they are true. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how this much talked about story will evolve and if the editorial staff of Men and women will break the silence to clarify the situation.